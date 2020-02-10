Libertarian presidential nominee campaigning in Maine over the weekend

MAINE, USA — Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgenson is set to make multiple campaign stops in Maine, just a few weeks ahead of the 2020 election.
Jorgenson will appear at Bug Light Park in Portland Friday evening and is set to make more campaign stops across the state Saturday.
Jorgenson is slated to appear on ballots in all 50 states and is the first female Libertarian presidential nominee.
Maine is poised to be the first state in the nation to use ranked-choice voting in a presidential election as well, which puts third-party candidates into a new position ahead of November.
Jorgenson is one of three third party candidates that Mainers will see on their ballots. In addition to Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, Howie Hawkins of the Green Party and Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente of the Alliance Party will also appear on the ballots.
Jorgenson is set to make four campaign stops in Maine. Those will be:
Friday, October 2, 5:15 p.m., Bug Light Park, South Portland
Saturday, October 3, 10:30 a.m., Bangor Waterfront Park
Saturday, October 3, 3:15 p.m., Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston
Saturday, October 3, 5:15 p.m., Broad Street Historic District, Bethel
Jorgenson has been a part of the Libertarian Party's political scene for quite some time. She was Harry Browne's Libertarian Vice-Presidential nominee in the 1996 election and prior that she ran for South Carolina's 4th Congressional District in 1992. This year Jorgenson is with Jeremy "Spike" Cohen as her running mate.
Jorgensen has a background in business and marketing and has a Ph.D. industrial and organizational psychology.