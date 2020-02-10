Libertarian presidential nominee campaigning in Maine over the weekend

Libertarian nominee Jo Jorgenson will appear in South Portland Friday, before making multiple stops across the state Saturday

MAINE, USA — Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgenson is set to make multiple campaign stops in Maine, just a few weeks ahead of the 2020 election.

Jorgenson will appear at Bug Light Park in Portland Friday evening and is set to make more campaign stops across the state Saturday.

Jorgenson is slated to appear on ballots in all 50 states and is the first female Libertarian presidential nominee.

Maine is poised to be the first state in the nation to use ranked-choice voting in a presidential election as well, which puts third-party candidates into a new position ahead of November.

Jorgenson is one of three third party candidates that Mainers will see on their ballots. In addition to Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, Howie Hawkins of the Green Party and Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente of the Alliance Party will also appear on the ballots.

Gorgeous sunrise over Bug Light Park in SoPo today. This is where Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen will be appearing tonight as she starts a weekend campaign tour in Maine.

Jorgenson is set to make four campaign stops in Maine. Those will be:

Friday, October 2, 5:15 p.m., Bug Light Park, South Portland

Saturday, October 3, 10:30 a.m., Bangor Waterfront Park

Saturday, October 3, 3:15 p.m., Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston

Saturday, October 3, 5:15 p.m., Broad Street Historic District, Bethel

Jorgenson has been a part of the Libertarian Party's political scene for quite some time. She was Harry Browne's Libertarian Vice-Presidential nominee in the 1996 election and prior that she ran for South Carolina's 4th Congressional District in 1992. This year Jorgenson is with Jeremy "Spike" Cohen as her running mate.