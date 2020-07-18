Late Congressman John Lewis honored by Maine politicians

United States Congressman John Lewis died on Friday at the age of 80. Maine politicians like Senator Susan Collins and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree spoke of Lewis

MAINE, USA — Maine politicians took to social media to pay tribute to late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis died at the age of 80 on Friday.

Maine Governor Jane Mills spoke of the hope Lewis brought to many people.

"Today, we mourn the passing of Congressman John Lewis, a hero who taught us to hope and fight for a better future, even in a sea of despair. Together let us honor his courage and compassion by never giving up the long struggle he led for a more equal and just nation for all."

Mills ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Lewis from now through Monday evening.

Chellie Pingree, who sat with Lewis during the infamous 2016 Democratic sit-in, remembered her college fondly.

"I was so sad to learn of the passing of my colleague and friend, John Lewis. This is a great loss to the US Congress and to our country. I feel so fortunate to have served with him and to have learned so much from him. From hearing his speeches at close range to the 25-hour sit-in on the House floor to try to force a vote on gun legislation, he was always teaching and inspiring us. Every year, John invited his colleagues to join him to recreate the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama and I was able to join him and share that experience, to hear his stories and to see many of the critical landmarks of the civil rights struggle through his eyes. It was an incredible gift he shared with so many and it was life-changing.

He truly possessed all of the characteristics that were ascribed to him – he was insightful, vigilant, articulate, kind and had a deep understanding of the difference between right and wrong and never held back from fighting for the things that matter. And, in spite of being such a highly regarded figure, he was always humble, always had time take photo with a visitor or just to say “hello, how are you doing?” to his colleagues as we met up on the House floor.

Even at 80, he was taken from us too soon and I, and so many others, will miss him."

REP. CHELLIE PINGREE ON 2016 SIT-IN

Senator Susan Collins reminisced about the time she spent with Lewis at the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

"With the passing of Congressman John Lewis, America has lost a civil rights icon who changed history at great personal sacrifice. In 2015, I was honored to be among those who joined him in Selma to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday March which he led. This protest resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act."

In 2015, I was honored to be among those who joined him in Selma to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday March which he led. This protest resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act. pic.twitter.com/g0Axpfnqho — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 18, 2020

Senator Collins challenger in November's election also sent her condolences.

John Lewis, may your legacy as a civil rights champion and advocate for good trouble live on. We will continue to combat racism and fight for equality for all. Remembering you always.



Thank you for your courage, Congressman. — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) July 18, 2020

Senator Angus King said, "We lost a lion."

"We lost a lion of justice last night. John Lewis fought every day of his life for the simple promise at the heart of the idea of America—liberty and justice for all. This spring, Mary and I were privileged to join a pilgrimage to Alabama with him to see first-hand some of the places where he helped shape our history: the Greyhound Bus station in Montgomery where he and the other original freedom riders were beaten senseless by a mob while local officials watched, the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham where a bomb killed four little girls getting ready for Sunday school, and finally, on Sunday morning, the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma where, some 55 years ago, John Lewis was again beaten for seeking nothing more than human dignity. Through all of this, he never broke his commitment to non-violence, and the violence he suffered never broke him. In this shot, we are remembering the March on Washington in 1963 with Martin Luther King, where he was the youngest speaker of the day and I was a member of that vast audience—an idealistic 19-year-old sitting in a tree near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. We lost a true leader last night, one who literally helped bend the arc of our history toward justice. But we must not lose his commitment, his courage, nor his indomitable spirit. RIP John Lewis; you are gone, but that spirit will always be with us."

Congressman Jared Golden posted as well.

"Very few have worked as hard to make our country live up to its ideals as John Lewis. Working with him in Congress, I’ve been inspired by his graceful leadership and service, ability to see good in all people, and strong sense of America's conscience.

Our country has lost a great American and historic leader. As we grieve the passing of this giant, let’s resolve to follow his example as we confront these challenging times."