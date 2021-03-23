Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Connecticut on Friday

It would be Harris' first trip to the state since taking office.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Connecticut on Friday. It will be her first trip to the state since taking office.

Harris will travel to New Haven and is expected to speak alongside Rep. Rosa DeLauro as part of the White House's "Help is Here" tour promoting President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan.

Additional details about the stop in Connecticut were not immediately available.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal in a statement said he was "thrilled" to welcome his friend and former Senate colleague to Connecticut.

"(I) look forward to showing her the work already underway putting American Rescue Plan resources to work in our communities," he continued. "Vice President Harris has made helping families a priority since her days as my Senate deskmate. Under her leadership, and the leadership of President Biden, the American Rescue Plan is injecting billions of dollars directly into Connecticut state and local governments."

The ambitious "Help is Here" tour - which also features First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff - is to promote the $1.9 trillion plan as a way to battle the pandemic and boost the economy.

The road show began with Harris visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site and culinary academy in Las Vegas and the first lady touring a New Jersey elementary school.

The vice president's trip to Connecticut comes just a few weeks after the first lady joined new Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona to visit his native Meriden.

