Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Janet Yellen has been confirmed as President Joe Biden’s treasury secretary in an overwhelming Senate vote of 84-15.

She is the first woman to hold the job in the 232-year history of the department.

Yellen is a former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve and is expected to play a key role in gaining congressional approval of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The plan is running into stiff opposition from Republicans who believe the price tag is far too high. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the support for Yellen reflects “just how well suited she is to manage the economic challenges of our time.”

Following her vote to confirm Yellen, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Yellen will help ensure that President Joe Biden "has a qualified economic team in place."

Collins' full statement:

“As we face an economic crisis brought on by COVID-19, we will need steady, proven leadership at the Treasury Department. A highly respected economist, Dr. Yellen served first as Vice Chair and then Chair of the Federal Reserve. She has served under Democratic and Republican presidents and during periods of economic crisis and economic growth.

Last year, I worked with my colleagues to deliver bipartisan relief for those who have been harmed by the pandemic. We addressed the crisis in five bills totaling approximately $3 trillion. Through subsequent negotiations in November and December on an additional $900 billion package, we secured a second round of Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans for the hardest hit small businesses and extended unemployment programs, assistance for schools, vaccine delivery, and more. But additional work remains.

During this crisis, Secretary Mnuchin proved himself to be an able partner to all of us in delivering this relief. It is my hope that Treasury Secretary Yellen will build on our work. In her testimony before the Senate Finance Committee and during the subsequent questions, Dr. Yellen made clear that she understands these needs.