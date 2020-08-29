Hundreds turn out for Trump election rally in NH

The day after accepting the Republican Party's nomination the President brought his campaign to the Granite State.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — President Trump accepted the GOP's nomination for president on Thursday night and landed in New Hampshire Friday for his first post-convention rally.

Supporters lined up before dawn outside this commercial hanger at the Manchester Region Airport. Some in the crowd included the Wilson family from Oxford.

'I like what he has done for our economy,' Nikki Wilson said.

Waving signs and dancing to music about 500 supporters waited for President Donald Trump to arrive at his first major rally of the general election. About a third of the audience was unmasked, despite mandatory state guidelines for gatherings with more than a hundred people.

'it's great to be back in the Granite State,' Trump said.

With Air Force One as a backdrop, the President launched into an attack of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, calling him weak and being controlled by the radical left.

President Trump scored his first victory in 2016, winning the New Hampshire primary. He told supporters that he plans to win battleground state again because of his administration's record.

'We have done more than any other administration in the first three years., in the history of our country.' the President said.

Supporters here hope the President will continue to build on the momentum from the RNC convention to carry him through to a second term.

Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign issued a statement Friday.