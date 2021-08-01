Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer for defamation

The lawsuit claims Sidney Powell caused "unprecedented harm" and spread "false narratives" about the 2020 election.

COLORADO, USA — Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems Inc. filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday morning against a lawyer for President Donald Trump, accusing her of promoting a "false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election" and causing "unprecedented harm."

The 124-page lawsuit specifically mentions a press conference in Georgia by Sidney Powell in which she "falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract."

The lawsuit calls the accusation "wild" and says they're "demonstrably false." For example, the suit says, public records are available on the Georgia Secretary of state's website which show a "competitive bid process" for the Georgia contract.

According to the suit, hand audits and recounts of paper ballots "repeatedly verified" the accuracy of the Dominion voting machines in Georgia.

According to the suit, as a result of the "defamatory falsehoods" promoted by Powell, Dominion’s founder, Dominion’s employees, Georgia’s governor and Georgia’s secretary of state have been "harassed and have received death threats".

Dominion sent Powell a letter about those threats and asked her to "retract her false claims" the lawsuit says. In response, the suit claims Powell "doubled down" with a tweet about the letter and said she was "retracting nothing" and called Dominion "fraud masters."

During a Nov. 17 interview, the lawsuit says, Powell claimed to have a video of Dominion's founder publicly admitting he "can change a million votes, no problem at all” and said she would post it to Twitter. No such video was posted to Twitter, because, according to the suit, "the video does not exist because no such statement was ever made."

Dominion is requesting damages of more than $1.3 billion, saying it has spent millions on security for its employees and damage control to its reputation, and risks losses of future business.

In the suit, Dominion also claims that Powell created a fundraising website called Defending the Republic after the 2020 election to solicit "millions of dollars" and say the website is represented as a 501-c-3 non-profit. The lawsuit states as of Jan. 7, Defending the Republic Inc., did not appear in a search for those types of organizations on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.

Last month, Eric Coomer, the director of product security and strategy for Dominion Voting Systems, filed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit in Denver District Court.

He's suing Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and a handful of individuals, including his attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and two Colorado conservatives, Michelle Malkin and Joe Oltmann. He's also suing One America News Network (OANN) and Newsmax Media.