WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said President Donald Trump failed to deliver a "forceful response this moment demands" to about Russian President Vladimir Putin about meddling in the 2016 election.

The Russians were relentless in their efforts to meddle in the 2016 elections, and their efforts are ongoing. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/AMOVi2PrSe — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 16, 2018

Independent Sen. Angus King tweeted that Trump needs to treat Russian interference "as the serious threat that it is" and stop attacking efforts to get to the bottom of what happened.

The intelligence community has been clear: the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election, and their efforts will continue until we hold them accountable. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) July 16, 2018

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree was more blunt. She said the president "shamefully stood" on the world stage to declare his support for Russia and to undermine U.S. intelligence communities.

Less than 72 hours after a dozen Russian intelligence officials were indicted for hacking our elections, President Trump shamefully stood on the world stage and declared his support for Russia and undermined our nation’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies. #mepolitics — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) July 16, 2018

Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin said the county must "recognize the consensus that Russia did try to interfere in our election" and that we should "work to thwart any such attempt."

While we should seek to improve the situation in Syria and seek cooperation on other issues, we must also recognize the consensus that Russia did try to interfere in our election. We must consider they may try to do it again #mepolitics — Rep. Bruce Poliquin (@RepPoliquin) July 16, 2018

Trump and Putin appeared together Monday in Helsinki, Finland.

Putin, for his part, said for the first time that he wanted Trump to win the election, but insisted he had not interfered and never would in American elections.

