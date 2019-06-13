WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A study released on Tuesday says Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is the second 'most bipartisan' senator.

The study comes from the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. It ranks Collins as the second most bipartisan senator in the 26-year history of its Lifetime Bipartisan Index.

The ranking includes all U.S. Senators who have served since 1993.

Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-ME) was ranked fifth, Sen. Angus King (D-ME) was ranked 41st, and Bill Cohen (R-ME) was ranked 76th.

The study cites a high score in the 115th Congress (2017-2019) as the reason for Collins' current rank.

For the last six consecutive years, the study has ranked Collins as the most bipartisan current member of the United States Senate.

The current study lists Lincoln Chafee (R-RI) as the most bipartisan senator.