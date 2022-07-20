Collins, Manchin announce bipartisan bills to stop candidates from stealing elections

The bills are called the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act and the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act.

DC, USA — After months of negotiating, a group of senators announced two proposals on Wednesday designed to close gaps in federal law and prevent future candidates from stealing elections, NBC News reports.

The bills — called the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act and the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act — are led by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The legislation seeks to close loopholes in election law that then-President Donald Trump and his allies tried to exploit to keep him in power despite his defeat in the 2020 election.

