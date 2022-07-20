x
Collins, Machin announce bipartisan bills to stop candidates from stealing elections

The bills are called the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act and the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act.
Credit: AP
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key vote on President Joe Biden's domestic spending agenda, right, walks with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, along the Senate Subway, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DC, USA — After months of negotiating, a group of senators announced two proposals on Wednesday designed to close gaps in federal law and prevent future candidates from stealing elections, NBC News reports

The bills — called the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act and the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act — are led by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The legislation seeks to close loopholes in election law that then-President Donald Trump and his allies tried to exploit to keep him in power despite his defeat in the 2020 election. 

