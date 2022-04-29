Collins, Hassan propose college savings legislation

Collins, a Republican, said 529 plans are a great option but uncertainty about whether children will choose college can be a deterrent to opening an account.

CONCORD, N.H. — Families who save for college would get tax cuts plus the option to roll unused savings into a retirement account under a bipartisan bill sponsored by U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine.

The Helping Parents Save for College Act would provide a tax credit that covers 50% of the contributions low- and middle-income families contribute to 529 Plan college savings accounts. It also would allow those who don't use the funds to roll them into a Roth IRA retirement account.

Hassan, a Democrat, said the legislation takes commonsense steps to make it easier for families to save for college. Collins, a Republican, said 529 plans are a great option but uncertainty about whether children will choose college can be a deterrent to opening an account.