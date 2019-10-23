WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote against President Trump's controversial court pick Steven Menashi.

Steven Menashi has been serving as a legal aide in the White House, including input on the controversial family separation policy for immigrants at the Southern border.

He angered many Republicans and Democrats during his confirmation hearing in September by refusing to answer questions about his work.

“Mr. Menashi’s past writings, particularly about women, LGBTQ advocates, and diversity, raise questions about whether he has the appropriate judicial temperament," Sen. Collins said in a statement on October 23.

Collins is the first Republican to say the oppose Menashi's nomination. Menashi is a White House legal aide who is Trump's choice for the lifetime seat.

Menashi, 40, has been nominated to be a United States Circuit Court Judge for the Second Circuit.

“In my view, it was also inappropriate for Mr. Menashi to refuse to respond to even general questions about his work in the Administration during his confirmation hearing last month. His reluctance to answer questions about the family separation policy made it difficult for me to assess his record and impeded my constitutional duty to evaluate his fitness to serve as a judge.

Collins said Menashi is not "well-suited to serve on the federal bench.”

Menashi has angered many progressive groups over the years for his long record of undermining equality for communities of color, women and LGBTQ people.

