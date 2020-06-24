Collins criticizes Dem leader after Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock

Senate Dems voted against the bill Wednesday. "The Senate should not squander this historic opportunity to make a difference for communities of color," Collins said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Republican policing bill has hit a roadblock as Senate Democrats voted against it Wednesday as inadequate. That leaves the parties to decide whether to negotiate a compromise or walk away despite public outcry over the killings of Black Americans.

The vote fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill with a 55 to 45 vote. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) was among a handful of non-Democrat senators to vote with Republicans to advance the bill.

“The bill I voted to start consideration of today does not enact nearly enough change to address the magnitude of the deep-seated problems of racial injustice facing our nation – but it was the only option before us to debate, and hopefully, come to a bipartisan resolution on this vitally important issue,” King said in a statement.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voiced criticism of the Democratic leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and said the vote should have been unanimous.

"It is truly stunning that the Democratic leader blocked even beginning debate on police reform legislation," Collins said in a statement. "The killing of George Floyd laid bare longstanding racial injustices in this country. Now is the time for action."

Collins continued to say Wednesday's vote was not about passing a final bill but was rather a vote that would "allow Democrats and Republicans alike to begin discussing, debating, and amending a proposal that will bring needed reforms to lessen racial injustices and to reform practices in police departments."

“I felt we should have begun the conversation on the floor, with amendments available to help strengthen the legislation into something better," King said. "While I understand the reservations of those who saw this bill as flawed, I believe a floor debate would build awareness and support for the broader measures that are needed here. On a topic this important, I did not want to miss what might be our best opportunity to get something done."

“If you don't think we're right, make it better, don't walk away,” the GOP bill's author Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) implored Wednesday.

The Republican proposal in the Senate calls for an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds, and new commissions to study law enforcement and race. Senate Republicans say it would limit the federal government’s role while still making significant changes in policing.

On Tuesday, top Democratic leaders in the Senate said the Republicans' proposal is "not salvageable." Democrats want greater changes in police tactics and accountability. They're backed by leading civil rights groups.

Democrats want something similar to a far-reaching proposal from House Democrats – the Justice in Policing Act – that would create a national database of excessive-force encounters, limit legal protections for police and ban police chokeholds. The bill is expected to pass the House later this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says Democrats are engaging in “political nonsense.” The impasse threatens to turn the nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd and others into a moment that galvanizes the nation but leaves lawmakers unable to act. The House is set to approve the Democratic bill on Thursday.

King said he is "disappointed" that McConnell "refuses to engage in any meaningful discussions to address the shortcomings in this bill."

"[I] urge him to reconsider his approach in the days ahead, emphasizing real reforms instead of political points," King continued. "Americans deserve results, and they should see us in the Senate doing the job they sent us here to do. This body is up to the task if Leader McConnell lets us work together, instead of insisting we stand opposed.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated she is eager to enter talks with the Senate, a signal the door is not closed to compromise.