SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Senator Susan Collins says she is prepared to vote for a Congressional resolution expressing disapproval of President Trump's declaration of a national emergency in order to get more money for a border wall.

She is the first Republican senator to make that commitment.

Collins said the president should go through normal appropriations channels if he thinks he needs more money for border security.

Collins said Wednesday morning that a Resolution of Disapproval is expected to pass in the House and then move to the Senate.

And I don't know what the vote situation will be in the Senate, nor do I know exactly what that resolution will say but it is a privileged matter, which means that it will come before the Senate for a vote. And if it's a clean disapproval resolution, I will support it.

Collins says it's not yet clear whether money earmarked for improving the drydock at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard would-- in her words-- be "robbed" in order to meet President Trump's priorities.

Collins spoke Wednesday at a Coast Guard ceremony in South Portland.