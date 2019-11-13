WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Republican Senator and Secretary of State Bill Cohen says that, so far, the evidence clearly shows President Trump tried to extort Ukraine's president and Trump's refusal to allow his closest advisors to appear before Congress is breaking the law.

"For the President of the United States to say that Congress doesn't have the power and I don't recognize its power. I refuse to allow my closest advisors to appear before Congress under any circumstances seems to me that constitutes an obstruction of justice but also an obstruction of Congress," Cohen said.

Impeachment hearings began Wednesday morning with witnesses being called to testify.

Cohen was a freshman congressman when he voted in favor of articles of impeachment against President Nixon in 1974.

The Bangor native got his political start in local office on Bangor's school committee and city council. He represented Maine in Congress for 24 years before joining President Bill Clinton’s democratic cabinet as a Republican Secretary of Defense.

