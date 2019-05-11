ORONO, Maine — Former Secretary of State John Kerry is in Maine on Election Day Tuesday but it’s not because he’s running for local office.

Kerry is joining former Secretary of Defense William Cohen at the University of Maine for a lecture titled “Defense and Diplomacy in an Uncertain World.”

Kerry served as Secretary of State from 2013-2017 under the Obama Administration. A long-time U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, Kerry made a presidential run in 2004 but conceded defeat to incumbent President George W. Bush.

Cohen, a Bangor native, got his political start in local office on the city’s school committee and city council. He represented Maine in Congress for 24 years before joining President Bill Clinton’s cabinet.

The event is the 12th of its kind in the William S. Cohen Lecture Series and is being sponsored by the Cohen Institute for Leadership and Public Service.

