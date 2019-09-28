BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two former national leaders, one a Republican and the other a Democrat, told an audience Friday in Biddeford the nation can find ways to bridge the political divide to solve problems, because it has been done before.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush spoke at the University of New England, to mark the 30th anniversary of the start of national education reform.

That happened 30 years ago this month, when former President George H. W. Bush convened a national education summit with the governors of all 50 states.

Former President Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time, and helped lead the development of the education agenda. Former Gov. Bush became a national leader of education reform 10 years later as governor of Florida

Clinton and Bush said the bipartisan agreement from that gathering set the first national standards for education and started a lot of changes across the country. They said it happened because of the leadership and approach of President Bush, and because he and the governors were willing to work together.

Jeb Bush said the country needs to re-learn that lesson.

"The people you disagree with shouldn’t be considered your enemy," Bush told the audience in his summation.

"Today in America we are in these tribal sort of camps, where consensus can’t be built when people view someone who disagrees with them as the enemy, rather than someone who might be wrong or have a different view. Charlottesville (where the 1988 summit was held) proves you can take a different path, and our country desperately needs that right now."

The comment brought loud applause.

Clinton, a veteran of many political battles, agreed.

"It's stimulating to get in a constrictive argument with someone you disagree with, and if you just don’t call them a name right off the bat … or assume they have Lucifer locked in a closet … you’d be amazed what happens."

As for the topic of the talk, the anniversary of the historic education summit, both said the education reform effort has helped to give more opportunity for students, but said there is a lot more to be done.

RELATED: Senator Collins to Husson grads: 'hyper-partisanship, insult, and accusation are poisoning our discourse'

RELATED: Battle for Bipartisanship

RELATED: Snowe, McKernan: Bush 41's bipartisan approach promoted civility