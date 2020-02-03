Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg suspended their presidential bids, and they are both uniting behind Joe Biden. The Democratic Party's moderate wing is seeking to boost the former vice president just hours before voting begins in high-stakes Super Tuesday states.

Klobuchar formally suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden on Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit.

Buttigieg planned to announce his support for Biden later Monday at a rally in Dallas that Klobuchar also planned to attend. That's according to two people familiar with Buttigieg's decision who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

In an emotional speech Sunday night formally announcing his withdrawal, Buttigieg made subtle references to Bernie Sanders and the division he’s caused.

“We need leadership to heal a divided nation, not drive us further apart," Buttigieg said. "We need a broad-based agenda that can truly deliver for the American people, not one that gets lost in ideology."

There are now five candidates left in the race: Biden, Sanders, Bloomberg, Warren, and Gabbard.

Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and Steyer dropping out of the race puts pressure on the remaining candidates that don’t have broad support like Biden and Sanders.

Bloomberg tweeted Monday following the Klobuchar news that he’s “in this race to win.”

Fourteen states, one U.S. territory, and Democrats abroad cast ballots Tuesday.

Absentee votes for candidates who have since dropped out of the race will still count in the primaries and cannot be recalled. Buttigieg, Klobuchar will remain on the ballots along with Tom Steyer, who dropped out on Saturday, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Deval Patrick, and Cory Booker.

