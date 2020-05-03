WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he's worried about how protesters have stormed the stage when he's been speaking at campaign events with his wife beside him. Biden says it might be time for the Secret Service to protect the 2020 presidential candidates.

He told NBC's “Today” show on Thursday he thinks “that's something that has to be considered.” "But I tell you my wife's something else, isn't she?”

Two animal welfare protesters rushed the stage during Biden's Super Tuesday victory speech in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The protesters were waving anti-dairy signs and yelling. One was tackled by Biden's wife and a senior adviser. Biden says he “wasn't scared" for himself. He says he was “worried” for his wife, Jill Biden, who previously tackled a heckler in New Hampshire.

Topless anti-dairy protesters stormed the stage at a Bernie Sanders Nevada rally in Feb.

At Democratic debates protesters have also interrupted Biden, heckling from the crowd. At the Nevada debate in Feb. protesters yelled, “You deported 3 million people!” The crowd booed and Biden began speaking again once they were escorted out.

The Associated Press (AP) explains that by statute the Secret Service protects the president, vice president, and their families, as well as other senior government officials. After the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1969, the statute also authorizes the protection of major party presidential candidates.

During the 2012 and 2016 presidential races, the leading candidates all had Secret Service protection at this point in the races. So far in the 2020 race, none of the Democratic candidates have had Secret Service protection, or have asked for it, AP says.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Biden campaign is considering making a formal request for protection, according to a person with knowledge of the situation said.

“The idea of jumping on a stage is just not permissible,” Biden said. “The last thing we need is anybody hurt.”

