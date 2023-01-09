x
As the House waited to elect a speaker, Congress couldn't do any of its work

It took the House of Representatives 15 votes to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. During that time, Congress was unable to do anything else.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It took the House 15 votes to elect California Republican Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. On the heels of that process, Linda Deane sent NEWS CENTER Maine an email asking if Congress can work on any constituent's casework while they wait for a new speaker to be elected.

Unfortunately, without a speaker, the U.S. House of Representatives can't actually do any work. That's because a speaker needs to be chosen before any other member of the House can officially be sworn in.

"This is a very serious moment for our country," Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in a Twitter video on Friday. "We do not have a functioning house of representatives and this has fully stopped government. We're not sworn in if the country were to go to war we wouldn't be able to be on the floor and debate."

Congresswoman Pingree and Congressman Jared Golden both voted all 15 times to elect New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as the leader of the Democratic caucus.

Golden issued a statement writing in part, "To date, I've said nothing about the debate over the Speaker of the House. I've done so out of respect for process and because regardless of the party in power, the people deserve an organized congress with a speaker at the helm."

So to answer Linda's question, yes, it is true that the House of Representatives was unable to do any work while lawmakers tried to elect a speaker, but as of late Friday night, all of the 118th Congress has officially been sworn in.

