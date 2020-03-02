NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The New Hampshire primary is considered a make-or-break moment for many candidates. The state only offers four electoral votes in the general election, but since it's the first election in 2020, it's seen as a way for candidates to prove themselves as electable. Winners in N.H. will gain tremendous momentum for primaries to come, and Super Tuesday is on the horizon. The losers will be forced to re-evaluate their campaigns altogether.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be in N.H. to bring you primary coverage. But, in case you want to go yourself, here are all the candidate events happening throughout the state.

Most events are open to the public but encourage people to RSVP because space is limited.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Tulsi Gabbard

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Monday, Feb. 3: Manchester Town Hall, Manchester Community College Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Businessman Tom Steyer

President Donald Trump

Monday, Feb. 10: Manchester Rally, SNHU Arena, 7 p.m.

In addition to candidates’ individually planned town halls, rallies, and events throughout New Hampshire, CNN will host eight town halls over two nights on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. CNN said invitations were “extended to candidates who qualify to participate in the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debate,” which will be on Feb. 7. The deadline to qualify for the CNN town halls is Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The CNN town hall lineup

Wednesday, Feb. 5:

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Tom Steyer

Thursday, February 6:

Bernie Sanders

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appears to be skipping New Hampshire completely.

The latest polls have Sanders leading in N.H. with 24-percent. Biden and Warren are close behind with 16.9-percent and 13.8-percent, respectively.

