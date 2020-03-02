NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The New Hampshire primary is considered a make-or-break moment for many candidates. The state only offers four electoral votes in the general election, but since it's the first election in 2020, it's seen as a way for candidates to prove themselves as electable. Winners in N.H. will gain tremendous momentum for primaries to come, and Super Tuesday is on the horizon. The losers will be forced to re-evaluate their campaigns altogether.
NEWS CENTER Maine will be in N.H. to bring you primary coverage. But, in case you want to go yourself, here are all the candidate events happening throughout the state.
Most events are open to the public but encourage people to RSVP because space is limited.
Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Get Out the Vote in Nashua, Girls, Inc. 11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Get Out the Vote in Concord, IBEW Local 490, 6:15 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: Get Out the Vote in Somersworth, 1899 Ballroom and Function Hall, 10:45 a.m.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Rally in Milford, Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: Derry Town Hall, Derry Opera House, 11 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 7: “Politics & Eggs” Saint Anselm College, 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Rochester Town Hall, Rochester Opera House, 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Keene Rally, Spaulding Gym at Keene State College, 6:30 p.m.
Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Keene Town Hall, The Colonial Theater, 10:15 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: NHDP McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, SNHU Arena, 6 p.m.
Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Manchester Town Hall, Rex Theater, 9:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Meet Pete in Hampton, Community Oven, 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Portsmouth Town Hall, 3S Artspace, 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Laconia Town Hall, Laconia Middle School, 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Concord Town Hall, Concord City Auditorium, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: NH Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall, Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Conversation with N.H. Veterans, Merrimack American Legion Post 98, 2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Our Rights, Our Courts Forum, New Hampshire Technical Institute, 8:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Keene Rally, Young Student Center, 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Lebanon Rally, Lebanon High School, 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Event, SNHU Arena, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Nashua Rally, Elm Street Middle School, 11:15 a.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Dover Rally, Dover Street Middle School, 2 p.m.
Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Concord Town Hall, NHTI Wellness Center, 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Portsmouth Town Hall, South Church Unitarian Universalist Church, 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Nashua Town Hall, Nashua Community College, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Durham Town Hall, UNH Huddleston Hall, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Manchester Rally, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Nashua Rally, Fair Grounds Junior High School, 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Salem Rally, Woodbury Middle School, 7 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Keene Rally, 9 a.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Exeter Rally, Exeter Town Hall, 3 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Get Out the Vote in Rochester, American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tulsi Gabbard
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Nashua Town Hall, Nashua Public Library, 2:15 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Litchfield Town Hall, Campbell High School, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: Manchester Town Hall, NHIOP, 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: Keene Town Hall, Keene State College Student Center, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Lebanon Town Hall, Fireside Inn & Suites, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 7: Somersworth Town Hall, VFW Dumont-Lessard Post 4485, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Rochester Town Hall, Rochester Elks Lodge, 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Portsmouth Town Hall, Portsmouth Country Club, 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Concord Town Hall, Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Manchester Town Hall, Rex Theater, 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11: Manchester Election Day Party, Penuche’s Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Businessman Andrew Yang
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: New London Town Hall, Colby-Sawyer College, 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Laconia Town Hall, Lakes Region Community College, 2:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Lebanon Town Hall, Lebanon School District SAU #88, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: Milford Town Hall, Town Hall of Milford, 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: Keene Town Hall, Colonial Theatre, 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Plymouth Town Hall, Merrill Place Conference Center, 12:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Dover Town Hall, Rivermill, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Exeter Town Hall, 10 Front St., 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Windham Town Hall, Windham Center School, 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Nashua Town Hall, Nashua Community College, 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Hopkinton Town Hall, Hopkinton Town Hall, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Claremont Town Hall, Claremont Opera House, 11:30 a.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Hanover Town Hall, Hopkins Alumni Center at Dartmouth College, 1:45 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Littleton Town Hall, Littleton High School Cafeteria, 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Conway Town Hall, A. Crosby Kennett Middle School, 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Rochester Town Hall, Rochester Performing Arts Center, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Concord Town Hall, Red River Theater, 12 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Portsmouth Rally, Portsmouth Gas Light Co., 2:30 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Manchester Town Hall, Currier Museum of Art, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Derry Rally, Tupelo Music Hall, 8 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10: Keene State College Rally, Mabel Brown Room, 10 p.m.
Former Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Monday, Feb. 3: Manchester Town Hall, Manchester Community College Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Businessman Tom Steyer
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: NH Youth Climate Town Hall, Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: Manchester Meet-and-Greet, To Share Brewery, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Keene Town Hall, Keene State College, The Lantern Room - L.P. Young Student Center, 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Get Out the Vote in Manchester, 1 Perimeter Rd., 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 8: McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, 555 Elm St., 6 p.m.
President Donald Trump
- Monday, Feb. 10: Manchester Rally, SNHU Arena, 7 p.m.
In addition to candidates’ individually planned town halls, rallies, and events throughout New Hampshire, CNN will host eight town halls over two nights on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. CNN said invitations were “extended to candidates who qualify to participate in the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debate,” which will be on Feb. 7. The deadline to qualify for the CNN town halls is Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The CNN town hall lineup
Wednesday, Feb. 5:
- Joe Biden
- Elizabeth Warren
- Andrew Yang
- Tom Steyer
Thursday, February 6:
- Bernie Sanders
- Pete Buttigieg
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appears to be skipping New Hampshire completely.
The latest polls have Sanders leading in N.H. with 24-percent. Biden and Warren are close behind with 16.9-percent and 13.8-percent, respectively.
