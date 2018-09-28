SANFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Local advocates for sexual abuse survivors are calling the testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford a "milestone moment" and hope it will lead to other women to come forward.

They say her testimony underscores the need for the public to listen to victims of sexual abuse first before poking holes in their stories.

Caring Unlimited, which provides a variety of services including counseling and housing to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, serves about 2,000 people per year in York County.

The organization has an emergency shelter, attorney, legal services and a 24-hour hotline.

Advocates say victims have very little to gain by speaking out, but Dr. Ford's testimony could change that picture.

They say they are glad Ford had the strength to come forward with her allegations against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but the public needs do a better job in honoring victims when they speak out against their accusers.

"How we hear the voices of survivors and what our response and reactions are to women who come forward, whether it's right away or years later," said Emily Gormley of Caring Unlimited.

The Maine Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-800-871-7741

