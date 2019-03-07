WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Nearly $1.5 million dollars in federal grant money will go towards preventing youth suicide in the state, according to a statement from Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.

The funding from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will go to Wabanaki Health and Wellness in Bangor and Maine's Dept. of Health and Human Services.

$735,852 was awarded to Wabanaki Health and Wellness and $736,000 to DHHS.

“Suicide tears irreparable holes in communities around our state,” Senators Collins and King said in a statement. “This funding will help Maine build and strengthen youth suicide prevention programs. One suicide is one too many, and we need to act to protect our young people.”

Every 10 days, a person under the age of 24 dies by suicide in Maine, according to NAMI Maine, and the child and teen suicide rates continue to grow above the national average.

Most of the funding will be used for Project STAY: Maine's Garrett Lee Smith Youth Suicide Prevention Initiative.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.