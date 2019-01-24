BUXTON, Maine — Amiee Phinney was astonished when a post she made on a Facebook yard sale page started accumulating likes rapidly -- nearly 200 reactions in an hour.

She had been inspired to take to the internet after watching the news Wednesday night and hearing about struggling furloughed federal workers. Amiee was putting away leftovers from her family's dinner and realized that the half-uneaten ham in her crockpot probably could have been put to better use.

"I totally could have fed another family last night. I could have sat another family at my dinner table and offered them food. I don't have money to offer. We're not rich people -- we don't have a lot of extras," Phinney said. "I just want to be able to help someone else, and there's not a lot I can do for someone else, but it doesn't take a lot."

Phinney is no stranger to hard times. While pacing around her kitchen, stirring a boiling pot of spaghetti, she talked about the struggles her own family has experienced when her husband, the sole breadwinner in the family, was laid off of work for weeks at a time at random.

The couple has a grown daughter, two young and rambunctious boys, and a newborn baby. While Phinney has loved being able to stay at home and raise her children, it meant that when times were tight, their family noticed. And she can only imagine what federal workers missing paychecks must be going through.

"These people don't know when they're going to get a paycheck," Phinney said. "It's awful. It makes me feel horrible for them."

Phinney decided that the least she could do was offer her support to these families going without pay -- even if that just meant an ear to listen, a hug to show she cared, or a hot, worry-free meal, prepared at her own home.

"That would have helped me when we were in that situation. It would have helped me just to have somebody to sit down to and tell them, 'This is what's going on with me. I hate it, and I'm glad you don't have a opinion about it -- but thank you.'"

From her Facebook post, Phinney received messages from families in need of help in Portland, Saco, Biddeford, and even Massachusetts. She is dropping off meals for them this week and is hopeful that others who saw her post will follow suit.

"I'm hoping that getting the word out through Facebook is going to get other people on board who want to help people, as well. You don't have to be, you know, a big business. You don't have to be Hannaford Supermarkets to feed somebody. You can be Amiee Phinney from Buxton, Maine."

In other words -- a self-described introvert, anxiety-driven, stay at home mom. But Phinney is happy she chose to break character, take a risk, and put herself out there as a fellow American.

"One of the things I learned from all this is it takes one person to get out there and say something to inspire a whole bunch of other people," Phinney said. "There really are a lot of good people out there. You've just got to, you know, encourage them a little more to come forward."

Above all, Phinney wants to use this opportunity to overlook differences and encourage neighbors and strangers to come together with empathy for each other's situations.

"It needs to become a people problem. Not a government problem. We all need to come together and help. Everybody needs to come together and help. I mean, if we don't do it, how are we ever going to teach our kids to do it?"