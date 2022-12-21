x
Mills vs LePage was most expensive governor's race in Maine to date

More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees, and outside groups to influence the race, according to the reports.
Credit: AP
This photo combination shows Republican candidate Paul LePage, left, and Democratic incumbent Janet Mills for the upcoming Maine gubernatorial election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Independent candidate Sam Hunkler is also running for election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUGUSTA, Maine — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state's most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports.

More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the race, according to the reports. That included just about $8.3 million spent by the candidates.

The race was won by Mills, who collected 55% of the vote to LePage’s 42%.

The first woman to serve as governor of the state, Mills had touted pragmatic leadership during the pandemic and stewardship of the state budget in seeking a second term. LePage accused her of being an “elitist" who didn't care about regular Mainers in his attempt to become the longest-serving governor in Maine history.

Total spending exceeded the previous high-water market of nearly $19 million in 2014 when LePage beat Democrat Mike Michaud and independent Eliot Cutler.

