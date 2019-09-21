NEW YORK — Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday will become the state's first sitting governor to address the United Nations, her office announced Friday.

Gov. Mills is expected to deliver remarks regarding Maine's effort to fight climate change on Sept. 23 before the UN in New York.

The governor's office said Mills was personally invited to speak by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and that she'll join many heads of state and international leaders before the General Assembly.

On Tuesday, Mills is scheduled to meet with European Union officials to discuss U.S.-Europe relations in regard to combating climate change. Later, she'll participate in a panel on states' commitments to the Paris Climate Accord and deliver remarks for The Nature Conservancy before a film premiere that features Walpole seafood farmer Bill Mook.

Mills' office notes the governor earlier this year announced Maine had joined the U.S. Climate Alliance. It also mentions she signed legislation to increase its renewable standard to 80% by 2030, with a goal of 100% by 2050.

Monday's remarks to the GA will be made at 3:10 p.m.

The UN Climate Action Summit 2019 is being live-streamed.

