Mills, LePage pick up major endorsements

As election season picks up, both Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage were endorsed this week.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two big political endorsements were given out this week. Gov. Janet Mills picked up support from Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, while former Gov. Paul LePage got the nod from the Maine Fraternal Order of Police.

Mills said at a news conference she wants Maine voters to know that women's reproductive freedom is on the ballot this November.

"I promise you I'm not stopping fighting now, not when it's all on the line," she said.

On Monday, the law enforcement community put their weight behind LePage.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the former governor wrote in part,

"The Fraternal Order of Police is the world's largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 330,000 members in more than 2,200 lodges. These brave men and women, "The Thin Blue Line", place their lives at risk to protect our families and our communities."

He added, "Maine needs a governor who will support our law enforcement and their families. Just like Joe Biden, Janet Mills has become a hostage to the radical elements of her party. She is standing by while radical extremists of her party slander our law enforcement and place our communities in danger."

Mills also had words towards her opponent.

"The decisions about reproductive healthcare belong to a woman in consolation with her healthcare provider, her doctor, not a politician in Washington or Augusta. Certainly not Paul LePage," she said.

HAPPENING NOW: Planned Parenthood of Northern New England supporters are speaking about their experience with Planned Parenthood and why they thing it’s important to support reproductive rights in November #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/JODNtR3GDV — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) July 27, 2022

Planned Parenthood leaders added they will continue to work to get Mills re-elected.