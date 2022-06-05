Mills, King, Pingree call Supreme Court decision 'dangerous,' 'infuriating,' 'catastrophic'

"My veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine," Mills said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills on Friday affirmed her support for abortion rights following a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, called the decision "dangerous" and "infuriating," and said he voted against Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett specifically because they showed "clear hostility toward a woman's right to choose."

"My veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine," Mills, a Democrat, said in a release shortly after the decision was announced.

"This decision is a fundamental assault on women’s rights and on reproductive freedom that will do nothing to stop abortion," Mills continued. "In fact, it will only make abortion less safe and jeopardize the lives of women across the nation. In Maine, I will defend the right to reproductive health care with everything I have, and I pledge to the people of Maine that, so long as I am Governor, my veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine.”

“Today’s decision to overturn nearly half a century of precedent upon precedent is a dangerous, blatantly political ruling that will rob millions of women [of] the fundamental right to make decisions about their own health, safety, and lives," King said in a statement. "The right to a safe, legal abortion has been reaffirmed by the Court time and time again – but this new majority has decided to overwrite longstanding precedent to impose their own personal and religious views on women across the country. This ruling goes against the wishes of the majority of Americans, and lays a terrifying groundwork for this Court to unravel many other hard-earned civil rights in the years ahead.

“Today’s catastrophic ruling is the culmination of a decades-long effort by Republican extremists to install anti-choice justices on a High Court that routinely overrules Congress and the public’s will with impunity," Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in part. "Enabled by Senate Republicans, this shamefully partisan Supreme Court has decided against the more than 70 percent of Americans who want Roe v. Wade upheld."

New Hampshire Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, also a Democrat, said Friday was "a dark day for our country."

"Like millions of Americans who awoke to a terrifying new reality today, I am gutted by the Supreme Court’s decision to turn back 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade," she said in a statement. "My heart breaks for mothers and grandmothers who marched and fought to secure this watershed achievement, and for the girls who now face a grim future without access to life-saving health care and fewer fundamental rights. The highest court in the land failed half of the country today."

Mills is scheduled to speak with reporters at 1:30 p.m. Friday in her office.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.