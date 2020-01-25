PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Maine on Monday, Jan. 27 to meet with local leaders and open the first Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign office in the state.

Bloomberg will be joined by former Congressman and former Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans' Employment and Training Mike Michaud.

This visit comes shortly after Congressman Michaud endorsed Bloomberg, saying, “With so many issues facing Maine and the country, from the climate crisis to opioid addiction, and ensuring our veterans have economic security. We can no longer afford to waste time with partisan bickering. We need someone who can lead from a set of shared values and bold ideas. It’s what Mike did as a businessman, as mayor of New York, and it’s what he’ll do as president.”

Locations for the appearances are yet to be determined.

Maine voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

RELATED: Former Maine Congressman Mike Michaud endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?