KITTERY, Maine — Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation have visited with workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to discuss military construction projects that could be cut to fund President Donald Trump's wall at the southern border.

Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas met with workers at the Maine shipyard Friday.

Seacoastonline.com reports Richard Smith, president of the Metal Trades Council, said they remembered what happened in 2005, when the shipyard was put on a list of threatened bases for closure. He said once again, "our future is under attack."

Projects that could be slashed include $110 million for dry dock improvements; $62 million for a paint, blast and rubber facility; and $40 million for an extended crane rail.

The congressional delegations in Maine and New Hampshire are opposed to any shipyard cuts.