Members of Maine delegation send well wishes to President Trump, First Lady after positive COVID-19 tests

"This is yet another reminder that this virus can affect anyone — regardless of your politics or your power," Sen. Angus King wrote on Twitter.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump said early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

Members of Maine's congressional delegation responded to the news with well wishes, while also emphasizing the seriousness of the virus and the risk it presents.

"This is a serious disease, and I wish them the best as they begin their recovery process," Sen. Angus King wrote on Twitter. "This is yet another reminder that this virus can affect anyone — regardless of your politics or your power."

This is yet another reminder that this virus can affect anyone — regardless of your politics or your power. This is a dangerous illness, and for the good of the country, we must all work together to follow the science and strengthen our national response. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) October 2, 2020

"I wish President Trump and the First Lady a full recovery from COVID-19," Rep. Chellie Pingree wrote on Twitter. "I am thinking of them and the millions of other Americans who are currently battling this horrible virus."

I wish President Trump and the First Lady a full recovery from COVID-19.



I am thinking of them and the millions of other Americans who are currently battling this horrible virus. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) October 2, 2020

"I’m adding my prayers alongside many others for the President and First Lady’s good health and full recovery," Jared Golden wrote on Twitter. "COVID-19 can be life-threatening, especially for seniors and people with certain pre-existing conditions, and we all need to take steps to watch out for one another."

I’m adding my prayers alongside many others for the President and First Lady’s good health and full recovery. COVID-19 can be life-threatening, especially for seniors and people with certain pre-existing conditions, and we all need to take steps to watch out for one another. — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) October 2, 2020

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to Sen. Susan Collins' office but have not heard back.

Devin O’Malley, the press secretary for the vice president, tweeted, "this morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19."

While there is currently no evidence that Trump is seriously ill, the positive test raises questions about what would happen if he were to become incapacitated due to illness.

The Constitution's 25th Amendment spells out the procedures under which a president can declare themselves "unable to discharge the powers and duties" of the presidency. If he were to make that call, Trump would transmit a written note to the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Pence would serve as acting president until Trump transmitted "a written declaration to the contrary."