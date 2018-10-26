UNITY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Dawson Julia is a medical marijuana patient and caregiver. He sells a variety of cannabis products to legal patients with a variety of medical problems.

His business is growing, but it's also been a target for criminals. Thieves hit his storefront twice and his home, ripping off marijuana plants worth thousands of dollars.

A multi-camera security system helps him keep a close eye on his livelihood but he says criminals still have the upper hand.

"What happens if they show up with weapons next time and we don't have anything to defend ourselves with? That's not right," Julia said.

Dawson's wife Kellie is a Democrat running for state Senate District 15. She says, if elected, she plans to introduce a bill that would do away with a provision in state law that bars marijuana users from possessing a gun. She says it's an important first step toward lobbying Congress to do the same on the federal level.

"It will make medical marijuana patients feel safer automatically," Kellie Julia said, "and it gets it talked about and that's a first start."

We reached out to Julia's opponent, Matt Pouliot, a Republican state representative who is running for Senate District 15. He was not available to go on camera but tells us in a statement:

"The legalization of marijuana in Maine has raised new and often difficult questions. That is why it is important that members of the legislature carefully consider proposed legislation, as it relates to both recreational and medical marijuana."

Kellie's husband in the meantime says he and other caregivers are tired of having to choose between their second amendment rights and the medicine they need.

© NEWS CENTER Maine