Maine's U.S. Senators react to President Trump signing pandemic relief package

Senator Susan Collins and Senator Angus King issues responses following the President signing the bill into law on Sunday evening

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday. It ends days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

After he signed, Maine's U.S. Senators released responses.

Senator Susan Collins issued the following statement:

“The President’s decision to sign the bipartisan COVID emergency relief bill into law is welcome news for the American people.

“The agreement that our bipartisan, bicameral group negotiated was the foundation for this much-needed assistance. The law extends the Paycheck Protection Program I coauthored and allows our hardest-hit small businesses, such as restaurants and others in the hospitality sector, to receive a second forgivable PPP loan. This additional assistance will help prevent small businesses from having to shut their doors for good, allow them to continue paying their employees, and cover certain overhead costs, such as modifications to comply with public health guidelines. A new program I authored with Congressman Jared Golden will also provide targeted assistance to loggers for the first time.

“The compromise also provides urgently needed housing, nutrition, and unemployment compensation to struggling families; appropriates additional funding for testing, vaccine distribution, and provider assistance to our stressed health care system; allocates funding for schools that have been challenged to operate safely in a COVID environment; assists the overwhelmed Postal Service; and provides assistance to our airlines, airports, mass transit, and bus and motorcoach companies that keep our country moving.

“The package also fully funds our government through September 2021 and provides significant investments including strengthening our defense and assisting our veterans to providing funding for biomedical research and public health to supporting transportation and economic development programs that will help our country as we make progress to defeat the pandemic.”

This bipartisan legislation was crafted to provide critical aid for unemployed Americans, struggling small businesses, food banks, and expanded vaccine distribution. We did our job for the American people, and are glad the President finally agreed. https://t.co/BdeOYNhnsd — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) December 28, 2020