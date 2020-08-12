Maine's presidential electors to cast ballots in Electoral College proceedings Monday

Maine voters chose three electors for Biden and one elector for Trump. Maine is one of only 2 states that splits its electoral votes by Congressional district.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's electors for the federal offices of the President and Vice President of the United States will convene on Monday, Dec. 14 to cast their ballots, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced Tuesday.

The convening of the Electoral College will begin at 2 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Augusta. Presidential electors will cast their ballots during the ceremony and those ballots will be counted and tallied. The Maine Statehouse is currently closed to the public, but people who are interested in watching may view the proceedings via the Statehouse House Chamber livestream.

In official voting results for the State of Maine, Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris received 435,072 votes statewide, also winning Congressional District 1. The Republican nominees, President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence, received 360,737 votes statewide and won Congressional District 2.

Here's a breakdown of how Maine's votes are split up:

2 votes: Whoever wins the popular vote statewide.

1 vote: Whoever wins the popular vote in the 1st Congressional District.

1 vote: Whoever wins the popular vote in the 2nd Congressional District.

Thus, Maine voters chose three electors for Biden and one elector for Trump. Maine is one of only two states in the nation, along with Nebraska, that splits its electoral votes by Congressional district.

Maine’s presidential electors for Biden are Jay Philbrick (Congressional District 1), David Bright (at large), and Sen. Shenna Bellows (at large). Maine’s presidential elector for Trump is Peter LaVerdiere (Congressional District 2).