MAINE, USA — Mainers will have an opportunity to hear from the four Democrats running in the primary election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Susan Collins at an event with Gov. Janet Mills in December.

The announcement made Tuesday by the Maine Democratic Party says Maine House of Representatives Speaker Sara Gideon, Bre Kidman, Ross LaJeunesse, and Betsy Sweet will join Gov. Mills on December 18 at the Blue Wave Gala, where people can hear from each senate candidate.

“In the coming months, I look forward to hearing from all our candidates as they lay out their visions for Mainers,” said Kathleen Marra, Chair of the Maine Democratic Party. “There’s so much at stake in 2020, including affordable access to health care, a healthy environment, and the ability to work one job for a living wage.”

Sen. Collins has also been building a list of issues that she has championed. Some of her recent work includes helping to secure funding to reduce the exposure of Maine children to lead paint. She is also co-sponsoring legislation to develop a national strategy to expand research and testing for tick-borne diseases.

But hot-button political issues are also galvanizing both Sen. Collins' supporters and critics. Her vote to support the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh has been a partisan lightning rod. Although Collins has at times spoken out against certain policies or statements by President Trump, she has been careful to avoid taking a side in the impeachment proceedings against him.

The winner of the Democratic primary, which takes place next June, will challenge Sen. Collins, a Republican, in the general election on November 3, 2020.