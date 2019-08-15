MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Trump is scheduled to attend a campaign rally in Manchester, NH, Thursday.

Mainers will be among the thousands expected to attend both in support and in protest.

“It’s all frustrating to me,” Marcia Farmer said.

Farmer, a mother and an activist, said she plans to make the trip to NH to do her part in making sure the president is not reelected come 2020.

She said President Trump’s ‘hateful’ and ‘racist’ rhetoric has fueled division in Maine and nationwide.

"It's for future generations. It's for this country itself. If people don't rise up and speak it will continue,” Farmer said.

Farmer plans to be part of an opposition movement that reserved tickets for Thursday’s event and plan to get up and leave once Trump starts speaking.

But Farmer could end up being among the minority.

Thousands of Trump supporters will be there, including Brad Littlefield.

“I really believe in his policies and what he's done,” he said.

When asked if he believes Trump’s racist tone has fueled hate and violence in the U.S., Littlefield said ‘no.’

"I don't think his words are racist,” he said. "If people want to act on those words it's up to them but I don't act upon words I act upon my thoughts."

Some have blamed a recent uptick in mass shootings on the president’s language against minorities.

Many critics, including Farmer, agree and plan to stand up demanding action on gun control and immigration.

"They're being held like livestock and for-profit detention centers and that's just wrong,” Farmer said.

Littlefield said he is frustrated by the division, but believes Trump’s policies on immigration and the economy have been beneficial.

Fewer and fewer Mainers appear to feel the same way, according to the polls.

According to polling by Morning Consult, Trump's approval rating in Maine has dropped 21 percent since he first elected.

42 percent approve. 55 percent disapprove.

In 2016, Trump split Maine’s electoral votes for the first time in the state’s history.

As he tries to win it again, it appears Mainers are still very much divided.

“I think we're going to continue to make America great again,” he said.

The campaign rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena. Doors open at 4.

