AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon's has announced she is running for Senate in 2020 with the intention on unseating Senator Susan Collins.

Gideon made the announcement on social media on the morning of Monday, June 24.

The reaction was swift--both positive and negative.

Many Twitter users expressed excitement at the prospect of Gideon running or at least supported someone challenging Senator Susan Collins.

Twitter user @TSonnet4 says "@SaraGideonME THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love Susan, but time FOR CHANGE!!! This Maine girl wants her state to get it right!!!"

Another Twitter user @richardsaucier says "@SaraGideonME Glad to hear you’re running. We now have a chance to make things right in Washington! You’ve got my vote!"

Of course, not all of the reaction was positive.

The Maine GOP tweeted a statement from Chair Demi Kouzounas, who says, "Sara Gideon has done nothing but work against Mainers' best interests. From supporting taxes that would devastate Maine families to a tax on heating oil and gas, Gideon is eyeing Maine families' bank accounts to fund her extreme policy proposals. From welfare for non-citizens to trying to give away Mainers' voice and votes, Gideon only works for two entities: herself and New York."

Susan Collins' team responded to the news of Gideon joining the race.

Kevin Kelley, who is the spokesman for 'Collins for Senator' says it will be a competitive primary.

Kelley says, if elected, Collins "will continue to build on her record of extraordinary accomplishments for the people of Maine."

While Collins has said she intends to run for reelection, she has yet to make an official announcement.

The Democrats will not choose their nominee until June 2020.