PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Dozens of Mainers are headed to Washington D.C. to protest Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the US Supreme Court and to urge Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to vote "no."

The bus took off from Portland at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and was expected to arrive in our nation's capital Thursday morning. They are one of countless groups making the trip to D.C. to protest and have their voices heard.

Many of those making the trip are survivors of sexual abuse themselves and say they couldn't sit back and do nothing.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Samantha York is on the bus with them to capture the stories along the way. Follow along on social media and on air.

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine