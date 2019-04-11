PORTLAND, Maine — Portland will host the National Governors Association’s 2020 summer meeting in August for the first time since 1983.

In attendance will be the the nation’s governors to share public policy ideas and discuss trends.

The meeting will be held August 5-7, which will coincide with Maine’s bicentennial and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage.

Many of the leading advocates for women’s suffrage campaigned for the cause in Maine, dating back to the 19th century.

Mills said in a statement:

“When I took office, it was important to me that Maine engage with the nation’s governors to demonstrate that they would have a partner in tackling the serious issues confronting us. Since then, I have joined Democratic and Republican governors from across the country to focus on health care, the opioid crisis, the economy, transportation and National Guard issues."

“Maine will provide an incredible setting for the NGA and America’s governors to continue working together in a bipartisan way, showing real leadership, making real progress, and finding real solutions to the serious problems facing us.”