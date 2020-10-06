PORTLAND, Maine — As protests continue across Maine and across the country calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality, facets of local, state, and federal government are beginning to answer those calls to action.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is the latest to speak out against racial bias and said it is launching an effort to ensure racism and discrimination don’t creep into the legal system.

The six justices described their work to reach out to experts and the “wider community” as a “continuing and redoubled effort” to fight racial inequity. They said the courts have a fundamental responsibility to dispense justice "without any hint or even appearance of racism or other bias.”

The justices say they know they must learn in order to lead, so they’ve begun to reach out to people and resources “that can help us better understand, identify, and address racism in all its forms and its insidious effects upon attitudes and behavior.”

They say in addition to learning about how to better understand and address racism, they are working to further training for judicial officers and other court staff to prevent racism and other forms of discrimination.

“[W]e will work toward integrating into our systems additional measures to prevent racism and other forms of discrimination from affecting the justice process, and will seek the advice and support of those in the wider community to help us with that continuing and redoubled effort.”

RELATED: Portland City Council begins discussions of police policies

RELATED: Petition demands end to agreement with Portland PD and having officers in high schools

RELATED: Christoper Columbus statue in Boston’s North End beheaded

RELATED: Pingree among co-sponsors of sweeping police reform bill