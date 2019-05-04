WASHINGTON, N.C. — Legislation that is being introduced by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, Angus King, Elizabeth Warren and Steve Daines would recognize former World War II cadet nurses and provide them with honorable discharges and certain burial privileges.

"From hospitals to military bases overseas, nurses work on the front lines of patient care and serve as critically important advocates for patients and their families," Sens. Collins and King said Friday in a joint statement.

A release from Collins' spokesperson said the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps Service Recognition Act would provide cadet nurses with veteran status; limited burial benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs; and would allow for the U.S. defense secretary to give honorably discharged cadet nurses a service medal.

Close to 120,000 women completed the Corps' training. Cadet nurses served in military hospitals, VA hospitals, Marine hospitals, private hospitals, public health agencies and public hospitals until the program ended in 1948.

The bill was introduced by Collins, King, Warren, and Daines in December 2018.