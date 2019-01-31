WASHINGTON — Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King have announced that the U.S. Navy has decided to name Littoral Combat Ship 34 the USS Augusta in honor of Maine's capital.

"Maine has a storied history of service in the defense of our nation and our freedoms," Sen. Collins said, "and the naming of the USS Augusta reflects the dedication of generations of Maine men and women who have served in uniform and worked in our shipyards."

“We would like to thank U.S. Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer for recognizing our state’s important contributions to the Navy and to our national security, and we look forward to continuing our close work together to protect the country and strengthen the Maine economy," Sen. King said. "With the naming of the USS Augusta, Maine is once again proudly ingrained in the annals of American history."

A spokesperson for King says that Maine has thousands of skilled employees working at Bath Iron Works that maintain the U.S. Navy's fleet.

Maine is one state that has the most veterans per capita.

The future USS Augusta is being built at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.