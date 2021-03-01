Senator Collins sworn into historic fifth term for United States senate

U.S. Senator Susan Collins is the first Republican woman Senator elected to a fifth term in the United States.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Senator Susan Collins has been sworn in for a historic fifth term, the first Republican woman Senator elected to a fifth term in our nation's history. She's also the first popularly elected U.S. Senator from Maine to be elected to a fifth term.

On Sunday, January 3 at noon, Sen. Collins was escorted in the Senate Chamber by former Maine Senator and Secretary of Defense Bill Cohen. Collins was reelected on November 3, winning by a 51-42 margin in 14 of Maine's 16 counties.

Collins came to Washington as a young staff member in the House of Representatives, working for young Congressman and then future Senator Cohen for 12 years. She told NEWS CENTER Maine that his escort on January 3 was special.

"He's been a mentor to me. (He) gave me my first job on Capitol Hill, and I'm honored he (is) the one to escort me in to be sworn in by the Vice President," Collins expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine via Zoom.

Collins first won her seat back in 1996. Before that, Margaret Chase Smith held the position for four terms, Bill Hathaway held it for one term, and Cohen held it for 18 years. At this point, Collins has surpassed them all, starting her 25th year as a U.S. Senator.

When speaking with NEWS CENTER Maine, Collins noted what this most recent victory meant to her.

"I'm going to be filled with the sense of gratitude for having been given this opportunity after an absolutely brutal race and difficult past two years," Collins said. "I look forward to what I'll be able to continue to do for the people of Maine."

In the time since the election, Collins has lead a bipartisan group that created the framework for a COVID-19 relief bill, signed into law last week. She could play a big role in the new Senate, depending on how the election in Georgia turns out, as Republicans take on new Democratic President Joe Biden, whom Collins has called a friend.