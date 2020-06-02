AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate voted Thursday to override Governor Janet Mills' veto of a bill that would allow sports betting in Maine.

According to Senate President Troy Jackson's Communications Director, Christine Kirby, the bill will now go to the Maine House of Representatives for a vote.

When Mills vetoed the bill on Friday, Jan. 10, she acknowledged the time and effort members of the Legislature put into the bill, but said she could not justify it.

"I remain unconvinced at this time that the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic event,” Gov. Mills said in a statement issued Jan. 10.

