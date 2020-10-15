Maine Senate candidates to meet for third debate Thursday

Sara Gideon, Susan Collins, Lisa Savage, and Max Linn will face off in the third Senatorial debate Thursday hosted by Maine Public.

MAINE, USA — For the third time this election season, the four candidates running for U.S. Senate in Maine will face off in a debate, set for Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

The debate, hosted by Maine Public, will feature Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, who are entrenched in one of the most heated and watched races in the country. They’ll share the stage with Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn.

The faceoff comes on the same day a new, independent Maine poll released shows Gideon 7 points ahead of Collins, the biggest lead she’s had thus far in the race. The Collins campaign, however, says the poll “might as well be two years old” and they still consider it a “very tight race.”

While polling shows Savage and Linn aren’t in a position to win the race, ranked-choice voting will give them the opportunity to siphon votes away from the leading party’s candidates. Savage says using the ranked-choice method in the race is a “historic opportunity” for her campaign and will give Mainers “the freedom to vote their values, not their fears.”

Savage has been urging voters to rank her first, and Gideon second in the race. Linn is encouraging voters to rank him first, Savage second, and Collins third.

Linn, who made national headlines in the first Senatorial debate for his outbursts and arguments with moderators, is planning to focus on policy rather than antics at the debate, campaign manager Matt McDonald says.

At the second debate, Linn cut up face masks after being asked about how to improve coronavirus response.

"Symbolically, I want to cut these masks right in front of our viewers. I want to be the first senate candidate and the first senator in the United States to say I protest government telling us what we have to wear," Linn said while cutting masks.

McDonald says the campaign’s goal of the first two debates was to get Linn some attention—which they did. But now, he wants to show a softer side and focus on policy that will show why he’s what’s best for working families of Maine, though McDonald said Linn does have some things “cued up,” sans-props.

“[He] hopes to separate himself from earlier antics and tension,” McDonald told NEWS CENTER Maine ahead of the debate.

Savage tells NEWS CENTER Maine she’s “excited” for the debate Thursday night.

“I'm looking forward to discussing the issues that are most important to Mainers - health care, addressing the continuing effects of the pandemic, and making a good living in what are increasingly difficult times through innovative programs like a demilitarized Green New Deal,” Savage said. “I can only hope my opponents are similarly prepared to have the kind of substantive, meaningful discussion the people of Maine deserve. People are suffering. They've had enough with political theater, evasive answers, and negative campaigning."

The debate will be live in-person and will air on Maine Public tv, radio, and streaming platforms at 8 p.m. There will be no opening or closing statements from candidates, just questions posed by Maine Public moderators and 90 seconds allotted for answers.

The debate will compete with presidential town halls, which are also set for Thursday at the same time.