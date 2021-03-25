Collins, group of Republicans senators to visit US-Mexico border amid ongoing crisis

Maine Sen. Susan Collins is heading to Texas Thursday with a group of Republican senators to get an ‘on-the-ground perspective’ on the current border situation

MCALLEN, Texas — Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is heading to Texas Thursday with a group of 19 Republican senators to “review the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border,” her office said in a release.

The ongoing border situation has led to increasing humanitarian and political challenges for the Biden administration, which dominated the president’s first official press conference Thursday afternoon.

There have been increasing numbers of migrants—including unaccompanied young migrants—crossing the southern border in recent weeks. President Joe Biden said Thursday that most people are being turned away at the border, saying, “The only people we are not going to let sitting there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children.”

He also said the increase in migrants at the border happens each spring before the summer heat.

President Biden said the immigration crisis on the southern border is because he inherited a ‘dismantled’ system from his predecessor https://t.co/rJitGKpVwk pic.twitter.com/9v4QHBLmnO — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

Collins’ office said the group of senators “will meet with border patrol agents and other stakeholders to hear their on-the-ground perspective, visit a migrant processing facility, and tour sections of the border.”

Collins will be joined on the trip by:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

The Republican senators will be at the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas. Collins and the group traveled there Thursday and will be there Friday as well.

During his press conference Thursday, Biden said he would “commit to transparency” to allow journalists more access at the border facilities where migrant children are being held, but only once his policies were in place. He did not provide a timeline for when that would happen.

On Wednesday, Biden announced he was delegating the border matter to Vice President Kamala Harris, seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when Biden served as President Barack Obama’s vice president.