Collins lone Republican vote to confirm Becerra as health secretary

On Thursday the Senate confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as President Joe Biden's health secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a 50-49 vote on Thursday, the Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.

Becerra, who has been California Attorney General since 2017, will be the first Latino to serve as health secretary.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the lone Republican to vote with Democrats to confirm Becerra.

In a statement last week, Collins said she would support the confirmation of Becerra, and said, "Although there are issues where I strongly disagree with Mr. Becerra, I believe he merits confirmation as HHS Secretary."

Becerra’s confirmation fills a key position in the Biden administration’s coronavirus response and its ambitious push to lower drug costs, expand insurance coverage, and eliminate racial disparities in medical care.

The $1.4 trillion agency Becerra will now head encompasses health insurance programs, drug safety, and approvals, advanced medical research, substance abuse treatment, and the welfare of children, including hundreds of Central American migrants arriving daily at the U.S.-Mexico border.

50-49, Xavier Becerra confirmed as HHS Secretary. GOP Sen. Susan Collins joined Senate Democrats to vote AYE. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2021

Collins, a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, questioned Becerra at a hearing last month to consider his nomination. Collins focused on the urgent need to resume in-person learning safely and quickly.

Addressing Collins' concerns at the hearing, Becerra said, “I will tell you what I believe is the best approach, and that is to let science guide us, and let the experts determine when it is safe, remembering that schools and education are a local issue, and where the federal government has a partnership, we provide the guidance.

"We should not be the ones making the final decision on how and when a school will reopen because those are local decisions, but we must work with them and provide the guidance, the support, the resources to make sure that those schools do reopen as soon as possible and as safely as possible," he continued.

Collins said since the hearing, their conversations have continued.

“During our one-on-one meeting, and in three subsequent conversations, Mr. Becerra and I discussed several shared goals that I hope we can accomplish in the Biden Administration," Collins said in a statement last week. "They include lowering the price of prescription drugs for patients and reducing our dependence on foreign countries for drug manufacturing. I also urged Mr. Becerra to support additional funding for health care providers during the pandemic, particularly in rural areas. While Mr. Becerra is from an urban area, he acknowledged the unique health challenges facing rural America. He committed to making outstanding provider relief payments expeditiously and improving access to care in rural areas, which are major priorities of mine."

Collins continued to say she looks forward to working with Becerra "to achieve bipartisan results on behalf of the American people.”

During Becerra's time as attorney general in California, he sued the Trump administration 124 times on a range of policy issues, earning the ire of conservatives. Before that, he represented a Los Angeles-area district in the U.S. House for 24 years. A lawyer, not a doctor, his main experience with the health care system came through helping to pass the Obama-era Affordable Care Act and defending it when Donald Trump was president.

“I understand the enormous challenges before us and our solemn responsibility to be faithful stewards of an agency that touches almost every aspect of our lives,” Becerra said recently at his confirmation hearing. “I’m humbled by the task, and I’m ready for it.”

Leading Republicans have dismissed Becerra as unfit. But the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association, among other industry and professional groups, supported his nomination.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said “the distinguishing feature of this nominee’s resume is not his expertise in health, medicine, or administration — that part of the resume is very brief. What stands out are Mr. Becerra’s commitment to partisan warfare and his far-left ideology.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said GOP arguments against Becerra “almost verge on the ridiculous.” Schumer said Republicans “complained loudly that he had no direct experience as a medical professional, even though Republicans voted in lockstep" to make pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar health secretary under President Donald Trump.

Maine Independent Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, also voted to confirm Becerra.