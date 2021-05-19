Collins among 6 GOP senators to vote for Jan. 6 commission

The bill to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol ultimately failed to pass the Senate in a 54-35 vote

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was among six Republican senators who voted for the commission, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed. The other GOP senators who broke ranks include Mitt Romney (Utah), Bill Cassidy (La.), Rob Portman (Ohio), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Ben Sasse (Neb.). Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, and Sasse were also among the handful of Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial earlier this year.

Sixty total votes were needed to consider the House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. The 54-35 vote was another sign of GOP fealty to Trump and an overtly political effort to shift the focus off of the violent insurrection of his supporters.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement Friday that with the vote, the majority of his Republican colleagues made it clear that “they have little interest in looking at the facts; instead, they’d rather ignore or minimize the whole event.”

“Some of them have openly acknowledged they think this commission would be bad for their political messaging, but what is the message we send to enemies of democracy, at home or abroad, by failing to ask hard questions and confront the truth? When people are moving heaven and earth to block an investigation, you’ve got to ask what it is they’re afraid will be revealed,” King said.

Collins had proposed an amendment to the bill to ensure the commission would remain bipartisan—by requiring a jointly appointed staff—and to ensure its work “would not become mired in election year politics,” her office explained.

According to The Hill, Collins “scrambled behind-the-scenes to try to shore up GOP votes” ahead of the vote.

She told reporters she wanted to see a commission, saying “There are a lot of unanswered questions and I'm working very hard to secure Republican votes for a commission.”

The amendment and Collins’ efforts did not sway enough of her Republican colleagues, however.

“I do not believe the extraneous 'commission' that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the floor. “That’s why the Speaker’s first draft began with a laughably rigged and partisan starting point, and why the current language would still lock-in significant unfairness under the hood.”

After the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement on the floor, “This vote has made it official. Donald trump's big lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party. Trump's big lie is now the defining principle of what was once the party of Lincoln.”

