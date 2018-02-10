PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine Republicans were writing checks Monday night, with the help of President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., who made a quick trip to Portland for a party fundraiser.

The visit came after a tumultuous political week in Washington and the country, all focused on the Brett Kavanaugh controversy. Many Republicans have been strong supporters of Kavanaugh, but there was no word prior to the event if Trump Jr. planned to talk about it.

The fundraiser was being held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in downtown Portland. News cameras and reporters were not allowed inside the event, which reportedly attracted more than 100 donors.

The fee was $100 for the larger group and $1,500 to attend a smaller gathering.

Party leaders were hoping the fundraiser boosted support and momentum for U.S. Senate candidate Eric Brakey, who is trying to unseat incumbent Sen. Angus King.

Party officials declined interviews, referring news media questions to Brakey. He told NEWS CENTER Maine he is a strong supporter of President Trump, and said the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico is another reason to like the president.

"That’s just another campaign promise Donald Trump has fulfilled and it will be great for American jobs," Brakey said. "Meanwhile, Angus King has spent the whole time undermining the president, undermining the negotiations, and it 's another reason why he has to go."

Brakey added that the support he expected from the fundraiser would have King "running scared."

Meanwhile, leaders of the Maine Democratic Party dismissed the GOP fundraiser, releasing a written statement that read, in part, "While the Maine GOP is rubbing elbows with the wealthy elite at an event that runs $1,500 per person, our candidates are focusing on how we can get everyday working people access to health care."

For the GOP, the Monday event was a chance to promote some candidates, but not all. Gov. Paul LePage was there, but the party’s top two candidates, incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin and gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody, did not attend.

