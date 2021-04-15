Golden, Pingree vote to pass equal pay bill through the House

The bill, which is supported by President Joe Biden's administration, passed 217-210 on a mostly party-line vote

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree voted in support of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which passed through the House on Thursday.

House Democrats approved legislation that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate.

“Equal pay for equal work is one of the most strongly supported policies in Maine’s Second Congressional District and I hear about it frequently from constituents from all over,” Golden said in a statement. “It’s a simple matter of fairness — if you are putting in the same hard work and getting the job done, you deserve equal pay no matter if you are a man or a woman.”

Nearly 60 years after Congress mandated #equalpay for equal work, women in ME still make $0.83 for every $1 made by a man.



We're passing the #PaycheckFairnessAct today to those strengthen equal pay requirements and increase penalities for engaging in wage discrimination. 1/ pic.twitter.com/ZBmtVCmAIT — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) April 15, 2021

The bill would make it easier to sue employers over pay discrimination, curb the ability of companies to retaliate, and beef up enforcement of existing laws, including a new requirement that businesses submit detailed pay data to the federal government for use in policing pay discrimination laws. It would also ban employers from prohibiting employees from discussing their salaries.

“58 years after the enactment of the Equal Pay Act, full-time working women still earn just 82 cents, on average, for every dollar a man earns, amounting to a yearly gap of $10,157. The wage gap is even larger for women of color," Pingree said in a statement. "That’s why, today I proudly voted for the Paycheck Fairness Act to modernize and strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and bring our country one step closer to ensuring that women receive equal pay for equal work.”

Pingree shared her support for the act on Twitter by posting the difference between men's and women's salaries.

$47,299 vs $57,456



⬆️ That’s women’s median income vs men’s median income.



🗣Women deserve #equalpay and that’s why I am voting for the #PaycheckFairnessAct. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) April 15, 2021

YES! Equal pay for equal work! pic.twitter.com/EyH0vgTc0C — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) April 15, 2021

Republicans say laws already on the books outlaw pay discrimination. And they counter that the bill would largely be a boon for trial lawyers looking to sue companies while miring employers in burdensome new reporting requirements that would require them to submit detailed pay information to the federal government.

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, said that “wage discrimination has no place in any society.” But he said the Democrats' bill wasn't the right way to go about correcting those wrongs.

Democrats counter, however, that existing protections have proved insufficient, including those offered under the Equal Pay Act of 1963, which requires that men and women in the same workplace be given equal pay for equal work.

The bill faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate. Maine Independent Sen. Angus King in February joined the push to strengthen established equal pay laws and helped his colleagues reintroduce the Paycheck Fairness Act.

King said the proposal is “about fairness” and establishing that “gender should not be a factor in setting a pay grade for the same job.”